ADVERTISEMENT

IN ENGLAND
Premium

August 10, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 12:14 am IST

In England.

REUTER’S AGENCY

LONDON, Aug. 9.

Officials of the Transport Workers’ Union and the National Union of Railwaymen have concluded an agreement of co-operative action to defend their interests as a counter-move to the unified front of employers embodied in the federation of British industries manifesto. The London committees of the unions say that the object of the agreement is to free the transport industry from the menace of non-unionism. A system will be inaugurated whereby men coming on railway premises or railway-men going to warehouse and docks will be challenged with regard to their trade union membership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US