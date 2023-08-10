HamberMenu
IN ENGLAND
August 10, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 04:26 am IST

In England.

REUTER’S AGENCY

LONDON, Aug. 9.

Officials of the Transport Workers’ Union and the National Union of Railwaymen have concluded an agreement of co-operative action to defend their interests as a counter-move to the unified front of employers embodied in the federation of British industries manifesto. The London committees of the unions say that the object of the agreement is to free the transport industry from the menace of non-unionism. A system will be inaugurated whereby men coming on railway premises or railway-men going to warehouse and docks will be challenged with regard to their trade union membership.

