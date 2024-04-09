April 09, 2024 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST

New Delhi, April 6: A comprehensive bill to amend the Code of Civil Procedure was introduced in the Lok Sabha to-day by the Law Minister, Mr. R.R. Gokhale.

The bill, which seeks to simplify the procedure and expedite the disposal of civil suits and proceedings, has been brought forward by Government after considering the recommendations of the Law Commission in four reports.

The statement of objects and reasons of the 102-clause bill, says that the following basic considerations have been kept in view:

That a litigant should get a fair trial in accordance with the accepted principles of natural justice.

That every effort should be made to expedite the disposal of civil suits and proceedings, so that justice may not be delayed and

That the procedure should not be complicated and should, to the utmost extent possible, ensure a fair deal to the poorer sections of the community who do not have the means to engage a pleader to defend their cases.

Some of the important changes proposed to be made by the bill are as follows:

The Doctrine of Res Judicata is being made more effective. (The principle behind the doctrine of Res Judicata is that issues heard and finally decided between the parties to a suit should not be allowed to be re-agitated by the parties or any person claiming through them in a subsequent litigation).

The power to transfer proceedings from a High Court in a State to any other High Court, which now vests in the State Government, is now being conferred on the Supreme Court.