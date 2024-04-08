April 08, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - London

Wireless enthusiasts in England, listening to the American broadcasting programmes early on Sunday morning constantly heard a puzzling clicking noise. They afterwards learned that they had been listening to the beating of a man’s heart broadcast from Pittsburgh.

