April 04, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST

Trichinopoly, April 3: In the final list of railway stations sanctioned for the Trichy-Villupuram line, two more new stations have been added. At the 51st mile between Pennadam and Sendurai, a flag station will be opened at Mattur and at mile 62 between Sendurai and Ariyalur, there will be a station at Kuttur. At mile 100.5 the proposed station will be named Bikshandarkoil instead of Kuthur between Srirangam and Salgudi.