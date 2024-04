April 30, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Stockholm, April 29: The Swedish Match Manufacturing Company has doubled its share capital to 190 million crowns. It will use the new capital to complete its factories in Bombay, Calcutta, Madras, and Karachi.

