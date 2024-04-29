April 29, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

Islamabad, April 28: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Z.A. Bhutto, said to-day he hoped diplomatic relations between his country and India could be restored by the end of this month or the beginning of next month. “I don’t see why we should not restore diplomatic relations - the sooner the better,” he told UPI in an interview.

Mr. Bhutto said he saw no difficulty in Mrs. Indira Gandhi’s acceptance of his informal invitation to her to visit Pakistan.

“So, at the appropriate time I expect the Indian Prime Minister would visit Pakistan,” he said.

On Pakistan’s difficult relations with neighbouring Afghanistan, Mr. Bhutto said, “Afghanistan, on its own, does not pose a problem to us.”

He acknowledged Pakistan would be in deep trouble if Afghanistan received “physical support” from outside for an attack on Pakistan. He pledged that Pakistan would “never commit aggression against Afghanistan.”

Asked about Afghanistan’s claim that it had “documentary evidence” that Pakistan had plotted to unseat the new regime in Kabul, Mr. Bhutto replied, “I can tell you with all the emphasis at my command that this is not true. We are always prepared to discuss all matters but we cannot compromise on our territorial integrity.” Afghanistan had lent support to the efforts of tribals to carve out what they called “Pakhtoonistan”, Mr. Bhutto said.

Answering questions about arms supply Mr. Bhutto insisted that the U.S. was “obligated” under two bilateral treaties signed in 1958-59 and never abrogated, to supply arms to Pakistan.

