GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

A hundred years ago | Raw cotton
Premium

April 29, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Director of Agriculture sends us for publication: The receipts of loose cotton at presses and spinning mills in the Madras Presidency from 3rd February 1924 to 19th April amounted to 143 bales of 400 lb. lint against an estimate of 4,77,800 bales of the total crop of 1923-24. The receipts in the corresponding period of the previous year were only 67,577 bales, 28,793 bales mainly of pressed cotton were received at spinning mills and 13,491 bales were exported by sea while 4,503 bales were imported by sea, mainly from Bombay.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.