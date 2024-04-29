April 29, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Director of Agriculture sends us for publication: The receipts of loose cotton at presses and spinning mills in the Madras Presidency from 3rd February 1924 to 19th April amounted to 143 bales of 400 lb. lint against an estimate of 4,77,800 bales of the total crop of 1923-24. The receipts in the corresponding period of the previous year were only 67,577 bales, 28,793 bales mainly of pressed cotton were received at spinning mills and 13,491 bales were exported by sea while 4,503 bales were imported by sea, mainly from Bombay.