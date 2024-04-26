ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Army rebels claim seizure of power in Portugal
Premium

April 26, 2024 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST

Lisbon, April 25: Armed forces protesting against Portugal’s 13-year-old colonial wars and lack of democratic freedoms rose up to-day against the right-wing Government of Premier Marcello Caetano and claimed victory in a short, almost bloodless coup. A cheering crowd estimated at many thousands heard of the last act of the 14-hour uprising — the reported surrender of Mr. Caetano and members of his Government at the downtown Carmo Palace, serving as headquarters of the pro-Government Republican National Guards. “We inform the nation that ex-Premier Caetano and members of his Government have surrendered” rebel broadcasts said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US