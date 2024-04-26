April 26, 2024 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST

Lisbon, April 25: Armed forces protesting against Portugal’s 13-year-old colonial wars and lack of democratic freedoms rose up to-day against the right-wing Government of Premier Marcello Caetano and claimed victory in a short, almost bloodless coup. A cheering crowd estimated at many thousands heard of the last act of the 14-hour uprising — the reported surrender of Mr. Caetano and members of his Government at the downtown Carmo Palace, serving as headquarters of the pro-Government Republican National Guards. “We inform the nation that ex-Premier Caetano and members of his Government have surrendered” rebel broadcasts said.

