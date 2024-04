April 26, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST

Moscow, April 25: The All-Russian Council of Trade Unions has issued a protest against the British Bankers’ memorandum of April 3rd, which declares that Russia cannot recognise the debts of the Tsarist and the Krensky Governments which will degrade Russians to the level of coolies. If England gives us credits we shall repay a moderate percentage, but private property will never be returned to foreign owners.