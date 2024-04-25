April 25, 2024 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST

Madras, April 24: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board faced with coal crisis is leading a hand to mouth existence with only 2.5 days’ stocks on hand. The daily requirement of both Basin Bridge and Ennore Thermal Stations is about 4,500 tonnes. The Chairman of the Board, Mr. M.G. Raja Ram, said: “I am frantically searching for coal all over the country. With the impending railway strike, coal receipts, particularly from Singareni, are very poor.”

The Chairman said one ship, authorised by the Director-General of Shipping, was at present loading about 6,000 tonnes of coal from Calcutta Port. This was expected to dock in Madras in about ten days. The Board had chartered a foreign ship with the help of the South India Shipping Corporation and it was now on its way to Calcutta for loading coal.

He said coal arrivals from Singareni had been disappointing. As against a monthly allotment of about 70,000 tonnes, despatches from Singareni for Madras had never exceeded 40 per cent of the requirement.

The State grid had now an average supply of 20.5 million units daily (this was the position at midnight on April 23). The relief from Neyveli accounted for about 5.6 million units, while Kerala gave about 1.7 million units on an average in Ennore, one 110 mw set and one 60 mw set were generating power. The average generation was about 97 mw or 2.3 million units a day. Basin Bridge gave 1.05 million units. Hydel power that was fed into the grid accounted for 9.8 million units a day, and with Neyveli and Kerala power, the grid was receiving on an average 20.5 million units daily.

