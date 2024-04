April 25, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST

London, April 24: Orders have been placed with Messrs. Hawthorn Leslie and Company of Bebbarn-on-Tyne and Kerr Stuart Company of London for 4 and 6 tank engines respectively for Indian State Railways in addition to 40 passenger engines recently ordered from the Vulcan Foundry of Newton-le-Willows for the East Indian Railway Company. The contracts were secured in the face of keen continental competition, the deciding factors being high class character of work and speed in delivery.