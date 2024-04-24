April 24, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST

New Delhi, April 23: Besides the institution of a Departmental Court of Enquiry, which was investigating the theft of the special type of telescope from the Proof and Experimental Establishment at Balasore in Orissa, the Central Bureau of Investigation had also taken up the matter and its report was awaited, said Mr. V.C. Shukla, Union Minister of State for Defence Production, in reply to a calling attention notice in the Lok Sabha to-day. The theft was detected on April 11.

Mr. A.B. Vajpayee and other members raising the calling attention notice expressed concern over the theft from a Defence installation and demanded a high-power enquiry. Mr. Shukla assured them that he would place before the House all the facts after the enquiry was completed and the guilty persons would be brought to book.

A number of points were raised by the members in the course of the discussions. Among these were reports about the prevalence of a “regular conspiracy” to steal Defence equipment and collect them in a “clandestine manner” for future use by anti-social elements, the tension existing between the employees and the management of the Defence establishment, etc.

Mr. Shukla denied that there was any conspiracy to steal Defence equipment. He. however, admitted that there was tension between the employees and the management, and said, “We are trying to remove it.”

