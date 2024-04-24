GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fifty years ago | CBI probe into theft of defence telescope
Premium

April 24, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST

New Delhi, April 23: Besides the institution of a Departmental Court of Enquiry, which was investigating the theft of the special type of telescope from the Proof and Experimental Establishment at Balasore in Orissa, the Central Bureau of Investigation had also taken up the matter and its report was awaited, said Mr. V.C. Shukla, Union Minister of State for Defence Production, in reply to a calling attention notice in the Lok Sabha to-day. The theft was detected on April 11.

Mr. A.B. Vajpayee and other members raising the calling attention notice expressed concern over the theft from a Defence installation and demanded a high-power enquiry. Mr. Shukla assured them that he would place before the House all the facts after the enquiry was completed and the guilty persons would be brought to book.

A number of points were raised by the members in the course of the discussions. Among these were reports about the prevalence of a “regular conspiracy” to steal Defence equipment and collect them in a “clandestine manner” for future use by anti-social elements, the tension existing between the employees and the management of the Defence establishment, etc.

Mr. Shukla denied that there was any conspiracy to steal Defence equipment. He. however, admitted that there was tension between the employees and the management, and said, “We are trying to remove it.”

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.