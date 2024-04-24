April 24, 2024 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST

Calcutta, April 23: Scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the bye-election to the Bengal Legislative Council from the three European constituencies took place to-day. From the Calcutta Trades Association constituency, Mr. Trevor J. Plepps being the only candidate for the seat rendered vacant by the resignation of Mr. J. Cottle he was declared duly elected. In the Bengal Chamber of Commerce constituency, Messrs W.O. Carrie and S.A. Skinner were declared duly elected in the places of Mr. A.O.A. Willie and A. Coch resigned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.