April 24, 2024 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST

Calcutta, April 23: Scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the bye-election to the Bengal Legislative Council from the three European constituencies took place to-day. From the Calcutta Trades Association constituency, Mr. Trevor J. Plepps being the only candidate for the seat rendered vacant by the resignation of Mr. J. Cottle he was declared duly elected. In the Bengal Chamber of Commerce constituency, Messrs W.O. Carrie and S.A. Skinner were declared duly elected in the places of Mr. A.O.A. Willie and A. Coch resigned.