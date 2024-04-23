April 23, 2024 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

New Delhi, April 22: Public sector enterprises collectively earned a net profit of Rs. 17.74 crores in 1972-73, as against a net loss of Rs. 19.15 crores in 1971-72. This is the first time the public sector as a whole has emerged out of the ‘red’.

Of the 101 running enterprises in 1972-73, 67 earned a total net profit of Rs. 104.46 crores, while the remaining 34 suffered a total net loss of Rs. 86.72 crores.

The net profit was arrived at after allowing Rs. 235 crores for depreciation and amortisation. Rs. 12 crores write off of deferred revenue expenditure. Rs. 162 crores for interest payments and Rs. 63 crores for taxation.

The information is given in the annual report on the working of industrial and commercial undertakings of the Central Government (1972-73) placed before Parliament to-day.

The foreign exchange earned from exports by public sector manufacturing enterprises during the year amounted to Rs. 74 crores as against Rs. 66 crores in the previous year. The exports by Hindustan Steel declined from Rs. 219 crores in 1971-72 to Rs. 15.3 crores in 1972-73. Other exports were iron ore, petroleum products, machine tools and wrist watches, electronic communication equipment and fertilizers.

In addition foreign exchange of the order of Rs. 125 crores was earned by air and shipping corporations and ship repair units through services rendered. Of this, the earnings by the two air corporations and the subsidiary Air India Charters account for Rs. 77 crores, the shipping companies Rs. 44.5 crores and other ship repair and aircraft overhaul units Rs. 2.5 crores.