GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fifty years ago | Public sector emerges out of the red
Premium

April 23, 2024 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

New Delhi, April 22: Public sector enterprises collectively earned a net profit of Rs. 17.74 crores in 1972-73, as against a net loss of Rs. 19.15 crores in 1971-72. This is the first time the public sector as a whole has emerged out of the ‘red’.

Of the 101 running enterprises in 1972-73, 67 earned a total net profit of Rs. 104.46 crores, while the remaining 34 suffered a total net loss of Rs. 86.72 crores.

The net profit was arrived at after allowing Rs. 235 crores for depreciation and amortisation. Rs. 12 crores write off of deferred revenue expenditure. Rs. 162 crores for interest payments and Rs. 63 crores for taxation.

The information is given in the annual report on the working of industrial and commercial undertakings of the Central Government (1972-73) placed before Parliament to-day.

The foreign exchange earned from exports by public sector manufacturing enterprises during the year amounted to Rs. 74 crores as against Rs. 66 crores in the previous year. The exports by Hindustan Steel declined from Rs. 219 crores in 1971-72 to Rs. 15.3 crores in 1972-73. Other exports were iron ore, petroleum products, machine tools and wrist watches, electronic communication equipment and fertilizers.

In addition foreign exchange of the order of Rs. 125 crores was earned by air and shipping corporations and ship repair units through services rendered. Of this, the earnings by the two air corporations and the subsidiary Air India Charters account for Rs. 77 crores, the shipping companies Rs. 44.5 crores and other ship repair and aircraft overhaul units Rs. 2.5 crores.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.