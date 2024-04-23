ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Plague in the Punjab
April 23, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Lahore, April 22: Plague continues to rage in an intense form during the past two weeks. There were approximately 2,200 cases and 1,700 deaths, making a total of 71,416 cases and 54,073 deaths since the beginning of the year. This is no decline in Lahore and elsewhere, but the tide has turned in the south of the Province and a general decline in severity of epidemic will shortly become apparent. The Public Health Department with the assistance of some sixty Medical officers engaged as emergency staff are continuing these efforts to limit the ravages of the disease.

CONNECT WITH US