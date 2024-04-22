April 22, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST

Gangtok, April 21: The Chogyal of Sikkim said here to-day that there was no change in the Government of India’s attitude towards Sikkim since the time of late Prime Minister Nehru. “They always appreciate our problems,” he added.

Speaking to a group of Indian correspondents who came to cover the Assembly elections, the Chogyal acknowledged India’s assistance and said, “We could not advance so fast if there was any lack of assistance from India.”

He stressed the need for closer co-operation and friendship with India and said, “We have got tremendous amount of Indo-Sikkimese co-operation and sound economic relations encouraged by late Prime Minister Nehru.”

The Chogyal said Indian assistance was in two parts. The economic part of the assistance was an important if not more than the political.

He told a questioner that Sikkim had undertaken a number of revenue earning and social welfare schemes and was trying to develop a self-generating economy of its own. It was their endeavour to see that the fruits of all these schemes reached all classes of people, he added. Asked whether the recent elections were fair and free, the Chogyal said “we tried to achieve free and fair elections. I am quite confident the Election Commission has done its best.”

The newly elected Assembly would be convened as soon as possible, he added.

Answering a question about abolition of private estates, envisaged in the Sikkim Congress election manifesto, the Chogyal said “This is a personal matter affecting the family. There is no difference between a person living in a private estate or a housesite.”