Associated Press of India; Simla, April 21. His Excellency the Viceroy arrived to-day. H.E. had fair sport in the Jungles near Pinjore and during the three days, his Excellency was the guest of the Maharajah or Patiala. The party bagged a panther and a number of theetal stags.
