A hundred years ago | The Viceroy’s tour
April 22, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST

Associated Press of India; Simla, April 21. His Excellency the Viceroy arrived to-day. H.E. had fair sport in the Jungles near Pinjore and during the three days, his Excellency was the guest of the Maharajah or Patiala. The party bagged a panther and a number of theetal stags.

