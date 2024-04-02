April 02, 2024 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST

Washington, April 1: The Israeli Defence Minister, Gen. Moshe Dayan, to-day asked the United States for more planes, tanks and missiles to offset communist aid to Syria and other Arab nations.

Gen. Dayan presented his shopping list to the U.S. Defence Secretary, Mr. James Schlesinger, at a meeting to-day at the Pentagon.

During television interviews yesterday and to-day, Gen. Dayan said Israel particularly needed planes and anti-aircraft missiles. He alleged that communist aid to Syria included the presence of a brigade of Cubans on Syrian territory, an assertion which surprised officials here.

While U.S. intelligence services had known for a long time that small groups of Cuban technicians where training Syrians to operate anti-aircraft missiles and the Soviet-built MIG fighters, they had estimated the Cuban presence at less than the several battalions Gen. Dayan said were in Syria.

Israel still has $700 millions to spend of the $2,200 millions in additional military aid granted by Congress to compensate for the losses sustained during the October war in West Asia.

Gen. Dayan arrived in the U.S. last week to present the Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, with detailed Israeli proposals for troop disengagement with Syria on the Golan front.