A hundred years ago | Railway management
Premium

April 02, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

London, Mar. 31: In the Commons to-day Sir Charles Yata asked whether it was proposed to proceed with the placing of the East Indian and Great Indian Peninsula Railways under State management, in view of the position in the Legislative Assembly and danger to the safety of passengers and maintenance of service if the present management was weakened under State control. Mr. Richard’s Under Secretary for India replied that Lord Olivier did not consider there was any reason for modifying the decision to place these railways under State management. Sir Charles Yate declared that the Manager of the Egyptian Railway had resigned because the Minister had taken all power out of his hands and asked if it was to be allowed in India. The speaker intervened at this stage.

From the Archives

