New York, April 15: The morning newspapers commenting on the restriction at Japanese immigration into the United States condemn the action of Congress. The “Times” declares it is a wholly uncalled for affront to the Japanese people. The “New York World” calls the measure offensive, foolish, unnecessary, brutal and dangerous and says that it does not represent the real will of the American people. The country will expect the President to save it by his veto from the consequences of folly.