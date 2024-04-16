April 16, 2024 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST

New Delhi, April 15: Following the deadlock at to-day’s talks with the Railway Board on the railwaymen’s demands, the National Co-ordination Committee of Railway Unions has decided to launch an “indefinite strike from May 8.” The Co-ordination Committee, after over six hours of deliberations, to-night called upon the three Railway federations and other Railway unions to serve a 14-day notice on the Railways on April 23 for the strike from May 8. Meanwhile, the Railway Minister, Mr. I.N. Mishra, has conveyed to Mr. George Fernandez that the Member (Staff) of the Railway Board, Mr. G.P. Warrier’s talks with the Negotiating Committee earlier in the day, were not the “last words” and that he (Mr. Mishra) would like to meet him (Mr. Fernandez) and other members of the Committee on the afternoon of April 18. Though the date for the proposed indefinite strike has been fixed by the Co-ordination Committee, the time from which the strike should commence is to be decided to-morrow. Mr. Fernandez, after his discussion with the Railway Board Member, Mr. Warrier, had written to the Railway Minister, Mr. Mishra, pointing out the “dead end” reached in the talks since the Government’s position on all the demands “was totally negative.” “We have certain just and legitimate demands and your Ministry’s response is a flat ‘no’ to all our demands. The National Co-ordination Committee is due to meet at 3 p.m. to-day and we would have appreciated knowing from you whether Mr. Warrier’s word is the last word. And if it is not, then how and where do we go from here?” Mr. Fernandez in his letter asked Mr. Mishra.

