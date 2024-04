April 10, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - London, April 9

In the Commons today an Eviction Bill was introduced by Mr. Wedgwood Benn prohibiting the eviction of distressed tenants and providing reimbursement of the claims by local authorities. The tenant would be provided with a certificate of immunity from eviction by local authorities who would investigate the applicant’s resources and, if necessary supplement them sufficiently to enable him to retain his home. The Bill passed the first reading.