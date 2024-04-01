GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Power shortage in 10 States up to June
Premium

April 01, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

New Delhi, March 31: According to a study made on the power supply position up to June 1974 by the Union Ministry of Irrigation and Power, only three States will have surplus, while at least ten States will experience energy shortages. In six States, the power supply position would be “comfortable.”

The States with surplus capacity are Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Orissa. Himachal will have a surplus of 18 to 24 mw. of capacity. Surplus energy from this State is already being supplied to Punjab and this arrangement will continue. Surplus power to the extent of 158 mw. of capacity is expected to be available up to June 1974 in Kerala. The State has already agreed to supply all the surplus energy to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. So far as Orissa is concerned, surplus power has been available since the commissioning of the Balimela hydel station recently. As the transmission line associated with this station on the Orissa side has not been completed this surplus power is being made available to Andhra Pradesh and this arrangement is expected to continue. Andhra Pradesh has agreed to release part of its share of Machkund power to Orissa in lieu of part of the power that Orissa would be supplying from Balimela.

