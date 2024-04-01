ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Elections in France, Germany
Premium

April 01, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

London, March 31: Interest here is deepening in the forthcoming elections in Germany and France. The latter have been fixed for May 11th, a week later than Germany. It is stated that date has been deliberately chosen as it is expected that reactionary successes in Germany will influence French electors in M. Poincare’s favour. In this connection it is significant that the programme of the German People’s Party drawn up at its meeting at Hanover presided over by Dr. Stressemann declares that the party will fight under old black white and red colours and hopes for the restoration of German power and greatness under a democratic monarchy. It is noteworthy that, while Dr. Stressemann has been announcing his support of the monarchial programme, Chancellor Marx, speaking at Hanovar, has declared that the victory of the Chauvinistic Nationalist movement at the elections will ruin Germany.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US