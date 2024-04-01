April 01, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

London, March 31: Interest here is deepening in the forthcoming elections in Germany and France. The latter have been fixed for May 11th, a week later than Germany. It is stated that date has been deliberately chosen as it is expected that reactionary successes in Germany will influence French electors in M. Poincare’s favour. In this connection it is significant that the programme of the German People’s Party drawn up at its meeting at Hanover presided over by Dr. Stressemann declares that the party will fight under old black white and red colours and hopes for the restoration of German power and greatness under a democratic monarchy. It is noteworthy that, while Dr. Stressemann has been announcing his support of the monarchial programme, Chancellor Marx, speaking at Hanovar, has declared that the victory of the Chauvinistic Nationalist movement at the elections will ruin Germany.