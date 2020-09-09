From the Archives (September 9, 1970): Relief for small princes considered

09 September 2020 00:15 IST

The Centre, which de-recognised the former rulers yesterday (September 8), through a presidential order, is considering the question of providing relief for the princes who were getting smaller amounts as privy purses. The idea is they may not find themselves in any difficulty till transitional arrangements are finalised. According to the statement made in the Rajya Sabha by Mr. Y.B. Chavan, Union Finance Minister on the de-recognition of former rulers, the payment of privy purses as well as princely privileges would cease forthwith. The original intention of the Government was to stop them with effect from October 15 and an amendment to this effect to Clause 1 of the Constitution 24 Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 2. The effect of the presidential order is more drastic than the Bill. The privy purses are paid once in every quarter and if the Bill had come into effect from October 15, all the former rulers would have received by then their privy purses for the quarter beginning from October. Now that the President’s order has taken effect the Princes are yet to chalk out their programme of action.

