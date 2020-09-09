From the Archives (September 9, 1920): Labour demands(From an editorial)

09 September 2020 00:15 IST

Though Madras trade unionism has, in a comparatively short period succeeded in securing increased wages to the employees the labour problem does not after all merely centre around the question of wages. The general awakening after the war has had its own share of influence over the “labour world” and the labourers have now begun to realise their real position and to feel that their misery is not inevitable and that the remedy lies in their own hands. The labourers demand not only increased wages but also improved conditions of work and living. They also ask for an improvement in their status and a share in the control of industry. Unions are formed in all industrial centres to safeguard the interests of labourers and the success of these Unions largely depends upon the feasibility of their programme of work. Some people are disposed to think that the mere existence of Trade Unions in India is an “undesirable superfluity”. The prevalence of such pessimistic feelings is prejudicial to the spread and growth of such Unions in the country.

Advertising

Advertising