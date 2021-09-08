From the Archives (September 8, 1921): Alleged cheating.

The fifth Presidency Magistrate to-day [Calcutta, September 7] commenced hearing of the case in which a young European, J.S. Craddock, was prosecuted on three separate charges of cheating. The Public Prosecutor in opening the case said that the accused who posed as a nephew of Sir Reginald Craddock, Lieutenant-Governor of Burma, picked up the acquaintance of Mr. Mackenzie of the Imperial Bank at the Grand Hotel where both were residing. He informed Mr. Mackenzie that he had ten thousand shares in the Banddman Eastern Circuit Limited and asked him to arrange a loan of Rs. 6000. Mr. Mackenzie gave him a letter to the Agent of the Central Bank and the accused received Rs. 6000 with Mackenzie as guarrantor on the mortgage of an allotment certificate for 10000 shares in the Bandman Eastern Circuit. It is subsequently ascertained that accused got an allotment letter for 10000 shares by issuing a cheque for a lakh on the Chartered Bank when he had only Rs 20 to his credit. The accused next borrowed Mr. Mackenzie’s motor car for a day and pledged it with Mr. Karnani for Rs. 5,000. The hearing is proceeding.