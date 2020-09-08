From the Archives (September 8, 1920): India’s Defence(From an Editorial)

Soon after the war began and India was “bled white” in men and material and left with hardly 15,000 troops to defend the country and to keep in subjection 315 millions of loyal people, Lord Chelmsford succeeded Lord Hardinge as Viceroy and his military training and instincts prompted the formation of an Indian Defence Force. A local force in the shape of volunteers existed; but such a force was clearly unfitted both by lack of training and good material for the double task of defending India against foreign aggression, and maintaining British power and prestige in case of local disorders. Hence the Indian Defence Force, composed mainly of Europeans and Anglo-Indians was brought into being. Complusion to join the force was used where necessary in the case of Europeans and Anglo-Indians, and Indians were permitted to volunteer for service.