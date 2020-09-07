From the Archives (September 7, 1920): Non-Cooperation(From an editorial)

To whatever fateful decision the Special Congress is going to commit the country, at least the charge cannot be laid against it that it had failed to give the subject of Non-Cooperation the anxious sifting that its importance and gravity demanded. Some of the most powerful minds in the country, depleted though their ranks may be by the unfortunate defection of the Moderates, have been brought to bear upon the problem and in the result the discussion in the Subjects Commission has taken a very high level. It would be interesting to speculate upon the evolution of the Subjects Committee as a kind of miniature Congress. With the inevitable emergence of parties in the Congress itself the Subjects Committee has become the real arena for different parties to fight their battles in. To the Congress is left the final choice but the nature of its composition precludes any possibility of adequate ir even restrained debate.