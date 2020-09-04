From the Archives (September 4, 1970): BBC row: Settlement urged

04 September 2020 00:15 IST

The feeling is growing in left-wing circles in Britain that the recent confrontation between the BBC and India over the controversial film series of French TV producer Louis Malle was largely due to uncompromising positions taken by officials here [London, Sept. 2] and in India and that the dispute should be settled at the political level by the Indian Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. In an editorial to-day the Daily Mirror which supports the Labour Party has said: “Mrs. Gandhi must set to extricate herself and her Government from a situation which disturbs all India’s friends here”. Hailing Mrs. Gandhi as “the famous daughter of a famous fighter for freedom and as a person respected throughout the world”, the paper asks, “How can a woman of this stature, with such a great record and background, permit censorship which can only bring harm to her country?” Last week the Socialist Weekly, New Statesman commented that members of the Indian High Commission here had “encouraged their Government to escalate a minor matter of miffed feelings into virtually a nuclear confrontation.”

Advertising

Advertising