From the Archives (September 4, 1920): Tilak, a portent

The “New Statesman” writes: When Tilak died in Bombay, at the end of last week, his body was cremated, not according to the universal Hindu custom in the privacy of the burning ghat, but on the seashore in the presence of an innumerable company of mourners. The incident is unparalleled, but so was Tilak in his character, influence and career. He was a Brahmin and orthodox, his personal life being laid along the ancient ways. But since he was, in everything associated with his public activity, so entirely a man apart, it was fitting that even the immemorial funeral rites of his race and religion should be modified in his honour. The man himself was a portent, and as such the historians of British India will have to deal with him.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a Maratha of the Deccan. His sixty-five years were for the most part spent at Poona, the old capital of Maharashtra. It was from Poona that, forty years ago, he achieved his first conquest of the young generation, at that time no more politically conscious in the Bombay Presidency than it was in Bengal. The libral viceroyalty of Lord Bipen had not yet stirred the reform movement.