Rabindranath Tagore is not only a poet but also a prophet and a politician. But his politics are not of the ordinary hum-drum type of the professional agitator, marked by dry controversy and abuse, but of an entirely different and exalted order characterised by an elevating tone, lofty idealism and intimate knowledge of human nature. Endowed with a poet’s imagination and emotional nature and having in himself also the intuitive insight of a prophet’s vision he concentrates in his study of the national problem on the fundamental issues involved and searches for the root causes that underlie our present degradation and misery. The fruits of such an earnest and intuitive study of our national ills are contained in a recent publication of the poet entitled “Greater India”.
A hundred years ago Sept. 30, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (September 30, 1921): Greater India (From an Editorial)
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives (From the September 29, 1971 edition as there was no edition on September 30): The many deaths of Mao
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 12:16:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-september-30-1921-greater-india-from-an-editorial/article36739954.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story