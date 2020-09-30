From the Archives (September 30, 1920): The O’Dwyer allegations

30 September 2020 00:15 IST

The full text of the proceedings of the Indian Legislative Council meeting held on the 8th instant which appears in the Gazette of India received today contains the text of the questions put by the Hon’ble Mr. Sachidananda Sinha, and the Government’s answers thereto, on Sir Michael O’Dwyer’s allegations in regard to the Hunter Report contained in his letter to the Press in June last. It will be remembered that Sir Michael, in that notorious letter, complained that “his evidence before the Hunter Committee has not been made public, though he asked for its publication.” Asked whether such was the case, Sir William Vincent replied: “The facts are that Sir Michael O’Dwyer was asked by the Government of India whether he had any objection to the publication of his evidence. He replied that he had no objection but the Government of India eventually decided that none of the evidence taken in camera should be published, partly because the publication would be a breach of confidence, as the evidence was private and privileged and partly because its publication in full would be in their opinion prejudicial to the interests of the State and the public safety.”

