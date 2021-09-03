From the Archives (September 3, 1921): ‘Pussyfoot’ and liquor boycott(From an Editorial)

03 September 2021 00:15 IST

With the arrival of “Pussyfoot” in India the national campaign against drink must be considered to have secured a powerful ally in support of its cause. Mr. W.E. Johnson comes to us with an amount of experience in fighting the curse rarely to be found it any of our workers. The various Congress organisations will therefore do well to take the fullest advantage of his visit and intensify their campaign with the benefit of his advice and active cooperation. The fact that Mr. Johnson is going to exclude all politics from his programme of work in this country need not in any way deter us from seeking his advice and help in a matter which will be admitted on all hands to be entirely non-political in its immediate aim, viz., National self-purification. Attempts will no doubt be made in interested quarters to give a political colouring to the campaign, as has already been done in many places by the virtual opposition of the Government and the arrest of active workers in the cause.

