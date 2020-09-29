From the Archives (September 29, 1970): Nasser dead

President Nasser of the United Arab Republic died of heart attack here [Cairo] to-day [September 28] at 5-15 p.m. (20-45 I.S.T.). Cairo television and radio abruptly halted regular programmes at 8-30 p.m. (24 hours I.S.T.) and began broadcasting verses from the Koran for 30 minutes after which Vice-President Anwar Sadat announced the death of President Nasser. President Nasser, who was 52, had been treated in the Soviet Union for diabetes and a circulatory ailment. He was the most powerful and controversial Arab leader in modern history. It was under his influence that Jordan's King Hussein and Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestinian commandos, met in Cairo this week-end to sign a peace treaty ending the Jordanian civil war. There had been no indication of any serious illness which Nasser might have suffered from. He went to Moscow in July this year for treatment of diabetes, but doctors there said he returned to Cairo in good health. Sadat said, in the death announcement, that he could not “find the right words to express the deep sorrow which befell the U.A.R. and the Arab nation.”
