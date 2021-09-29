From the Archives (September 29, 1921): In Germany

29 September 2021 00:15 IST

Berlin, September 27 - The Hoschst Dye works which were closed down on the 26th owing to the worker’s exorbitant demand for extra wages have been seized by workmen who allow nobody not even the manager to enter. So far there have been no disorders. The French authorities announced they will not interfere but exhort the workmen to refrain from violence.

Berlin, September 27 - A note of the inter-allied Commission of Control demands that the German police force be immediately reduced to the level demanded by the Entete. It declares that nothing has been done to carry out the stipulations for decentalising the force which is still organised in tactical units and is really a mobile fighting force similar to the Richswer.

