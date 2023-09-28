HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | First batch of POWs to go home to-day
Premium

September 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 03:29 am IST

New Delhi, Sept. 27: A group of about 840 Pakistani prisoners of war and civilian internees will be turned over to Pakistan at Wagah border to-morrow marking a milestone in the protracted efforts of India and Bangladesh to heal the wounds of the 1971 conflict and normalise relations in the sub-continent.

They form part of the first batch of 1,680 POWs and civilian internees whom India has decided to repatriate. The rest of the batch will cross into their homeland on Saturday.

The decks were cleared yesterday for the repatriation of the first batch, with Pakistan accepting India’s suggestions designed to ensure “unhampered” transfer of the POWs.

The repatriates have left Allahabad in two trains — one yesterday and another to-day. The first train will steam into Wagah to-morrow morning and the repatriation will take place at 9 a.m.

(According to Radio Pakistan, the first train, reaching Wagah to-morrow, carries 842 repatriates, including two officers of the Pakistan Medical Corps and two Army nursing assistants. The second group, reaching Wagah on Saturday, carries 848 POWs and civilian internees. The radio said it would broadcast a running commentary on the arrival of the repatriates.)

All but four of the 842 repatriates crossing into Pakistan to-morrow are civilian internees.

India and Pakistan have agreed that the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners of war and civilian internees to-morrow and the day after will not interrupt the expeditious clearance of overland tourist traffic and the Afghan fresh fruit consignments.

From the Archives

