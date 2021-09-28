From the Archives (September 28, 1921): Non-Co-operation in Bengal

The statement made by Sir Asutosh Mukherji before the Senate of the Calcutta University the other day, of which we have already published a telegraphic summary, is significant as showing that the Non-Co-operation movement among the students was not such a failure in Bengal as has been generally thought. The figures given in that statement show that nearly half the students in the colleges and a quarter in the schools of Bengal non-co-operated in obedience to the Congress Resolution. The number of students in the First and Third year University classes fell from 11,270 to as low as 6,580 which means a fall of 42 per cent. The figures for the schools are no less significant. The strength of the schools immediately before the movement began was 2,10,936 pupils, but it fell to 1,63,787 after the movement at which figure it now stands. That is to say, the affiliated secondary schools of Bengal are now poorer by 47,149 students. The effect is also seen in the fall in the prospective examinees at the Matriculation Examination.