From the Archives (September 28, 1920): Mining and geological education(From an editorial)

The Public Services Commission recommended the establishment in India at an early date of a School of Geology which would take rank with similar institutions in Great Britain and afford equal facilities for the scientific study of the subject. It is recognised that the demand for highly trained geologists in India is slowly increasing with the growing sense on the part of the educated classes of the opportunities available to them of taking a share in the utilisation of the raw materials of the country. The provision of facilities in the country for thorough instruction in mining and geology has been under the consideration of the Government of India for some years past and under the Reforms scheme only central agencies and institutions for research and for professional or technical training or for the promotion of special studies will be under the control of the Government of India. The provision of high class instruction in geology will naturally be included in the list of subjects to be directly dealt with by the Central Government.