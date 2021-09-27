From the Archives (September 27, 1971): Pressure on Pak. to solve Bangla issue urged

Mujibnagar, Sept. 26: The acting President of the People’s Republic of Bangla Desh, Syed Nazrul Islam, yesterday appealed to different countries of the world to put pressure on the Islamabad regime for a solution of the Bangla Desh issue. The basis for such a solution should be (1) unconditional release of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, (2) recognition of the Bangla Desh Government, (3) withdrawal of the “occupation forces” from Bangla Desh and (4) adequate compensation for the war damage caused by the Pakistani army. In the absence of such a solution, the liberation movement of the 75 million people of Bangla Desh would continue in a more intensive form, Syed Nazrul Islam told a people in a broadcast from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra on the completion of six months’ fight against the Yahya Khan regime.