September 25, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

London, Sept 23: Confirming the “Daily Telegraph’s” announcement that negotiations between the Post office and Marconis for Empire wireless service have reached a deadlock, the “Observer’s” wireless expert says it appears that the “post office insists on securing for itself exclusive monopoly of the wireless service to Canada, South Africa and Egypt or pooling arrangement under which Marconis shall give the post office free use of whole of its patents. Service shall be ran by the post office and Government officials without Marconis having any power of control over the working of the service and the company shall place at the disposal of the post office which it will erect in the Dominion. The Dominion premiers are certain to insist on a searching enquiry into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT