HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Wireless scheme
Premium

September 25, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST

London, Sept 23: Confirming the “Daily Telegraph’s” announcement that negotiations between the Post office and Marconis for Empire wireless service have reached a deadlock, the “Observer’s” wireless expert says it appears that the “post office insists on securing for itself exclusive monopoly of the wireless service to Canada, South Africa and Egypt or pooling arrangement under which Marconis shall give the post office free use of whole of its patents. Service shall be ran by the post office and Government officials without Marconis having any power of control over the working of the service and the company shall place at the disposal of the post office which it will erect in the Dominion. The Dominion premiers are certain to insist on a searching enquiry into the matter.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.