From the Archives (September 24, 1920): Imperial Secretariat (From an editorial)

24 September 2020 00:15 IST

In view of the coming changes in the administration of India, the reorganisation of the Imperial Secretariat is a subject of some interest to the public. The Government of India have considered the proposals of the Committee which recently investigated the question and accepted the major part of its recommendations, some for immediate execution, some for tentative examination and the rest for eventual adoption. The Committee’s proposals begin with a scheme for the readjustment of departments and a new allocation of business. It is proposed, for instance, to amalgate the civil agencies dealing with public health under the Education Department; education and public health will thus be two sections of one department, each section under the charge of an expert, with the connecting link providing in a common Secretary. Each of the two sections will be assisted by an Advisory Board which is to have the privilege of addressing and interviewing the Viceroy and will be represented, at the Viceroy’s discretion, in meetings of the Executive Council that deal with the respective questions of each section. Another recommendation of the Committee relates to the reunion of the allied subjects of Commerce and Industry and the creation of a separate Department of Ways and Communications to co-ordinate the duties of the Postal, Telegraphic and Transport departments.

Advertising

Advertising