(From the archives, September 23) Dr. Tagore at Poona

POONA, Sept. 22. Dr. Rabindranath Tagore and Professor Silvian Levy arrived in Poona yesterday afternoon. They paid a visit to Dr. Bhandarkar. In the evening, the Poona Gayan Samar gave them a pansupari entertainment and they visited the New Poona College, Girls High School. “Kesari and Mahratta” office and the Fergusson College. Professor Levy delivered an address at the Bhandarkar Oriental Institute. Dr. Tagore will read a paper on his Vishwa Bharati university and address a public meeting on Sunday afternoon where admission would be by tickets. A conversazione has been arranged at the Bhandarkar Institute in their honour on Sunday morning. Another converzaione would be held at the New Poona College to discuss educational matters. The party, it is understood, would leave for Mysore on Sunday night. Mr. O.F. Andrews also is expected to arrive at Poona to-morrow evening.

ADVERTISEMENT