(From the archives, September 23) Dr. Tagore at Poona

September 22, 2022 22:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

POONA, Sept. 22. Dr. Rabindranath Tagore and Professor Silvian Levy arrived in Poona yesterday afternoon. They paid a visit to Dr. Bhandarkar. In the evening, the Poona Gayan Samar gave them a pansupari entertainment and they visited the New Poona College, Girls High School. “Kesari and Mahratta” office and the Fergusson College. Professor Levy delivered an address at the Bhandarkar Oriental Institute. Dr. Tagore will read a paper on his Vishwa Bharati university and address a public meeting on Sunday afternoon where admission would be by tickets. A conversazione has been arranged at the Bhandarkar Institute in their honour on Sunday morning. Another converzaione would be held at the New Poona College to discuss educational matters. The party, it is understood, would leave for Mysore on Sunday night. Mr. O.F. Andrews also is expected to arrive at Poona to-morrow evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app