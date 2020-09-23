From the Archives (September 23, 1970): 10,000 dead in Jordan fighting

The United Arab Republic Minister for Information, Mr. Mohamed Heikal, said to-day [Cairo, September 22] that 10,000 people had died in the fighting in Jordan between King Hussein’s troops and the Palestine guerillas. He told a press conference that the situation in Amman was “extremely dangerous”. Palestine guerillas to-day reported losing 8,000 dead and tens of thousands wounded in the past five days of savage fighting in Jordan, but vowed to fight King Hussein’s tanks and troops until they won. Before the fighting commenced last Thursday, guerilla numbers were believed to be between 20,000 and 30,000 full-time commandos with as many again of part-time militia. The Jordanian forces numbered around 55,000. Their losses have not been stated but could be heavy, particularly in the weekend tank battles in North Jordan with a Syrian-based armour force. Amman airport was still closed to air traffic, but one Red Cross relief plane was able to get through last night with drugs and medicine.