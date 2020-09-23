From the Archives (September 23, 1920): The Brussels Conference (From an editorial)

23 September 2020 00:15 IST

The international conference, to be held under the auspices of the League of Nations to consider and devise means to stabilise international credit, is to meet at Brussels shortly. On its decisions will largely depend the economic future of the world and it is to be hoped that the Conference, bearing this point in mind, will approach the problems faced before it in that spirit of good will, tolerance and large-heartedness which alone will enable to rehabilitate the economic position of the shattered countries, enemy or allied, where now nothing but gloom and chaos obtain in matters industrial and financial. The problem, of course, is not easy of solution; were it easy, no international conference under such high auspices would have been necessary to solve it. The present economic chaos has resulted in something like a deplorable economic deadlock. On the one hand, industrial nations, whether belligerent or neutral, are just now experiencing a trade slump on a very large scale. It would appear that the decline in business has grown to such proportions that the mills have had to work short time which means unemployment on a considerable scale, labour unrest and business failures.

Advertising

Advertising